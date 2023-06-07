Residents from Burnley's Heather Grange Nursing Home take to golf course as part of the home's Seize the Day initiative
Stephen Bird and Geoff Bowell, who are residents at MHA Heather Grange residential and dementia care home, have a keen interest in golf, with Stephen playing at least twice a week before moving into the home.
Staff members Sarah Ashworth and Tracey Keenan accompanied the pair to the Prairie Sports Village, where they played a course of pitch and putt as part of their ‘Seize the Day’ initiative which encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or do something they would like to do for the first time.
Karys Barnes, admin manager said: “Stephen loves sports and when we asked him about taking him to play some golf he was very excited.
“Geoff also has an interest in golf, so we decided to take them both together and they both kept saying how much they had enjoyed it.”