News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Residents from Burnley's Heather Grange Nursing Home take to golf course as part of the home's Seize the Day initiative

A Burnley nursing home arranged for two residents to channel their inner Rory McIlroy and play a round of golf.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Jun 2023, 21:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 21:15 BST

Stephen Bird and Geoff Bowell, who are residents at MHA Heather Grange residential and dementia care home, have a keen interest in golf, with Stephen playing at least twice a week before moving into the home.

Read More
Former treasurer at historic Fulledge Conservative Club in Burnley dies at the a...

Staff members Sarah Ashworth and Tracey Keenan accompanied the pair to the Prairie Sports Village, where they played a course of pitch and putt as part of their ‘Seize the Day’ initiative which encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or do something they would like to do for the first time.

Geoff (left) and Stephen get ready for their round of golf as part of the Seize the Day initiative run by Heather Grange Nursing Home in BurnleyGeoff (left) and Stephen get ready for their round of golf as part of the Seize the Day initiative run by Heather Grange Nursing Home in Burnley
Geoff (left) and Stephen get ready for their round of golf as part of the Seize the Day initiative run by Heather Grange Nursing Home in Burnley
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karys Barnes, admin manager said: “Stephen loves sports and when we asked him about taking him to play some golf he was very excited.

“Geoff also has an interest in golf, so we decided to take them both together and they both kept saying how much they had enjoyed it.”

Related topics:ResidentsBurnleyRory McIlroy