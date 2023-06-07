Stephen Bird and Geoff Bowell, who are residents at MHA Heather Grange residential and dementia care home, have a keen interest in golf, with Stephen playing at least twice a week before moving into the home.

Staff members Sarah Ashworth and Tracey Keenan accompanied the pair to the Prairie Sports Village, where they played a course of pitch and putt as part of their ‘Seize the Day’ initiative which encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or do something they would like to do for the first time.

Geoff (left) and Stephen get ready for their round of golf as part of the Seize the Day initiative run by Heather Grange Nursing Home in Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karys Barnes, admin manager said: “Stephen loves sports and when we asked him about taking him to play some golf he was very excited.