Former treasurer at historic Fulledge Conservative Club in Burnley dies at the age of 70

A man whose family had a long connection with one of Burnley’s most prominent and oldest social clubs has died at the age of 70.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST

Paul Coates continued a family tradition that lasted for 50 years when he joined the committee at the former Fulledge Conservative Club. For his parents, Arthur and Joyce Coates, were steward and stewardess at the club for many years.

Keeping the Coates blood in the establishment Paul became treasurer, a role he fulfilled until the Plumbe Street club closed its doors in 2016 after 140 years, due to falling membership.

Paul Coates, who has died at the age of 70, had a long family connection with the former Fulledge Conservative Club in BurnleyPaul Coates, who has died at the age of 70, had a long family connection with the former Fulledge Conservative Club in Burnley
Paul’s son, who is also called Paul, said: “My father loved the club and had a passion for keeping members at the heart of it. Although he was unwell for a number of years, his death came as a huge shock to us.”

After leaving the former Towneley Technical High School Paul took an apprenticeship at H and R Clegg in Bull Street, Burnley, where he learned to become a highly skilled joiner and carpenter. After a brief stint working as a joiner for Burnley Council he set up his own business in 1973 and ran it until ill health forced him to retire in 2009.

A devoted family man, Paul also loved running and cycling when he was well and he had a real passion for rock music especially Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath and Genesis.

Paul also leaves his wife of 50 years, Christina, daughters Jennfer and Sarah, grandchildren Daisha, Zach, Annaliese and James, brothers Fred, John and Arty and sisters, Joyce and Gwen.

Related topics:Burnley