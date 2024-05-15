Residents at Rossendale House care home in Burnley celebrate all things Great Britain with celebrity chef Theo Michaels and entertainer Craig Williams

By Dominic Collis
Published 15th May 2024, 14:09 BST
Celebrity chef Theo Michaels visited Rossendale House care home in Burnley to cook up a Great British treat for the residents.

Theo, who rose to fame in 2014 after appearing on MasterChef, celebrated all things Great Britain at the home and was welcomed with an array of beautiful red, blue and white flowers arranged into vases.

Residents helped the lifestyle team put up the British bunting and enjoyed music from the 1950s whilst food orders were taken and served.

Theo provided a three-course meal with the menu inspired by Britain's most popular and well-known dishes including prawn cocktail and fish and chips.

Rossendale House care home residents in Burnley enjoyed a visit from Theo Williams and Craig WilliamsRossendale House care home residents in Burnley enjoyed a visit from Theo Williams and Craig Williams
Rossendale House care home residents in Burnley enjoyed a visit from Theo Michaels and Craig Williams

To round up the meal, Theo’s team delighted residents with a delicious array of desserts.

Once the residents had finished lunch, they gathered round in the lounge to participate in a Great British quiz about facts spanning the decades, before Craig Williams from hit TV show Benidorm came to put on a spectacular show for the evening.

Resident Dorothy Needham said: “Theo is divine. His cooking was beautiful, he even came out and spoke to us so down to earth.”

Maxwell Andrews, business support manager from the home, said: “Overall, our residents had a fantastic day with plenty of stimulation.

“They spent days afterwards discussing this day and all that came with it. The feedback that we had for this event has been positive and it was a day for all to enjoy.

“The food was a big hit and the residents are now negotiating fish and chip Fridays!”

