Arrangements have now been finalised for the annual Service of Remembrance to be held in Burnley.

The service, to take place at the Peace Garden in Croft Street, will start shortly before 11am on Sunday, November 12. Members of the public attending are asked to be there no later than 10-45am.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Arif Khan, will remember those who lost their lives in war, along with representatives from the council, the Royal British Legion, Ex-Servicemen’s Associations, the Armed Forces, Cadet Forces, other uniformed groups, public organisations, and any member of the public who wish to attend the service.

The people or Burnley gathering to pay their respects at last year's Remembrance Sunday

The 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment would like Ex-Servicemen’s Associations and all other uniformed groups to assemble at the pedestrianised area of Curzon Street no later than 10-20am, for the parade to step off at 10-35am as it makes its way through the town centre to the Peace Garden.

As in the past, wreaths will be laid during the service by members of the armed services and parade. Members of the public will have an opportunity to lay wreaths after the service has concluded and the parade marches off. Wreaths may be obtained from the Royal British Legion, located in Burnley Market Hall.

After the National Anthem, the civic party will then proceed to the main entrance of the police station where the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment will take the Salute accompanied by the Mayor and the civic party as the parade marches past.

The Mayor said: “I hope people will join us to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service to those who have served our country.”

A service will also be held on Saturday, November 11 at the Peace Garden, starting shortly before 11am, for anyone who would like to attend.

Road closures for November 12

St James’s Street from its junction with Curzon Street to its junction with Parker Lane

Parker Lane from its junction with St James Street to its junction with Finsley Gate

Red Lion Street from its junction with Parker Lane to its junction with Croft Street

The unnamed road from its junction with Parker Lane to its junction with The William Thompson Car Park