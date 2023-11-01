Burnley Council has set out how it plans to spend funding to help the most vulnerable local residents this winter.

The council has been awarded £101,590 by Lancashire County Council as part of the national Affordable Warmth grants scheme.

The funding aims to reduce levels of illness over the winter months and improve people's wellbeing through affordable warmth interventions, leading to a reduction in hospital admissions and in demand for health and social care services over what is traditionally the busiest time of the year for health services.

Councillor John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and leisure, said the aim was to provide measures such as boiler servicing, draught proofing, repairs to property, mould and damp treatment and prevention, and replacing defective windows and doors.

Coun. Harbour said: “This grant scheme is very welcome and is one of a number of measures being put in place to try and prevent our most vulnerable residents from living in cold and damp homes which adversely effect their health.

“The council is also looking at other ways it can support residents by working with partners such as Burnley Together and the Cosy Homes in Lancashire (CHiL) programme.”

The scheme will be delivered through the council’s home improvement agency which will target the grants to the most vulnerable residents on the lowest incomes who meet the eligibility criteria.

As there is limited funding available applications will be addressed in date order.