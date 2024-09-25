Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley voluntary group is using music to support people in recovery and raise funds for a good cause.

Recovery Awareness and Events will host a talent competition, sponsored by Healthier Heroes, on Tuesday, October 29th (World Stroke Day) at Sion Baptist Church in Chapel Street, Burnley, from 7pm to 10pm. It is completely free to attend, and will have a full range of performers and offer refreshments.

The event will also raise money for the Stroke Association as part of the charity’s Sing For Stroke campaign.

Mark Gornall, a Burnley poet and recovering alcoholic who has survived a stroke, will lead the fundraising for the event.

Burnley poet Mark Gornall with his book, One Day at a Time, about recovering from addiction.

"In June 2023, I suffered a stroke whilst I was in the middle of my recovery treatment for my addiction to alcohol. Many people thought I would have relapsed but thankfully I pulled through and continued my recovery treatment. I am now 19-months clean and living a healthy life.

"Unfortunately, after my stroke I was diagnosed with a blood condition called antiphospholipid syndrome. This condition puts me at high risk of future strokes and due to this I now have to take warfarin [blood-thinning medication] on a daily basis for life to help prevent any further strokes or seizures.”

Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), sometimes known as Hughes syndrome, is a disorder of the immune system that causes an increased risk of blood clots. In APS, the immune system produces abnormal antibodies that make the blood "stickier" than normal. This means people with APS are more likely to develop blood clots in their veins and arteries, which can cause serious or life-threatening health problems.

These include: high blood pressure; DVT (deep vein thrombosis); a stroke or a transient ischaemic attack (TIA) ("mini-stroke"); heart attacks; and pulmonary embolism (a blockage in one of the blood vessels in the lungs)

People with APS may also experience: balance, mobility, vision, speech and memory problems; pins and needles; fatigue; and repeated headaches or migraines.

Mark has agreed to perform a recovery poem on the night to help raise awareness of the health condition, adding: “I feel sharing my life experience with others will not only help in their addiction recovery but also make people aware of the devastating effects it can have on your lifestyle.”

To donate towards the cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-gornall-1726821730723