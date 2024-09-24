Support After Suicide and Purpose Wellbeing hosting Burnley yoga retreat for anyone struggling with grief and mental illness
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Support After Suicide has teamed up with Purpose Wellbeing to run Yoga For Healing on Saturday, October 26th, at Briercliffe Community Centre in Jubilee Street, Burnley.
The first session, Yoga For Health and Wellbeing, will be held from 10am to noon to help alleviate symptoms of depression. The second, The Power of Rest, takes place from 1pm to 3pm and is designed to help people switch off and sleep. Both cost £15 each, with the proceeds going towards specialist bereavement counselling for anyone in need.
Sharon Chapman, of Support After Suicide, says many people facing this type of bereavement struggle with “quieting their mind and sleeping.”
"Yoga is another way to cope with grief. It teaches you how to breathe properly. I remember going to a Purpose Wellbeing session and sleeping well afterwards.”
Search for Support After Suicide on Facebook to book a session.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.