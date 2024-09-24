Support After Suicide and Purpose Wellbeing hosting Burnley yoga retreat for anyone struggling with grief and mental illness

By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Sep 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 17:21 BST
A Burnley fundraising group is hosting a yoga retreat for anyone struggling with grief or mental illness.

Support After Suicide has teamed up with Purpose Wellbeing to run Yoga For Healing on Saturday, October 26th, at Briercliffe Community Centre in Jubilee Street, Burnley.

The first session, Yoga For Health and Wellbeing, will be held from 10am to noon to help alleviate symptoms of depression. The second, The Power of Rest, takes place from 1pm to 3pm and is designed to help people switch off and sleep. Both cost £15 each, with the proceeds going towards specialist bereavement counselling for anyone in need.

Sharon Chapman, of Support After Suicide, says many people facing this type of bereavement struggle with “quieting their mind and sleeping.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 21: Instructor Romy Morssinkhof from 'Yoga By The Sea' prepares to lead a free yoga session to celebrate International Day of Yoga and welcome the winter solstice at Bondi Beach on June 21, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21st to recognise the ancient Indian practice of yoga and promote its benefits for physical and mental well-being globally. June 21st also marks the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, the shortest day of the year when the Earth's South Pole is tilted furthest away from the Sun. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 21: Instructor Romy Morssinkhof from 'Yoga By The Sea' prepares to lead a free yoga session to celebrate International Day of Yoga and welcome the winter solstice at Bondi Beach on June 21, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21st to recognise the ancient Indian practice of yoga and promote its benefits for physical and mental well-being globally. June 21st also marks the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, the shortest day of the year when the Earth's South Pole is tilted furthest away from the Sun. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
"Yoga is another way to cope with grief. It teaches you how to breathe properly. I remember going to a Purpose Wellbeing session and sleeping well afterwards.”

Search for Support After Suicide on Facebook to book a session.

