The money was collected at a recent street collection in Clitheroe, together with a donation of £251 donated by customers at the town’s Tesco store.

Another donation of £753 came from Katie and Barrie Lancaster who are long time fund raisers for rotary.

Katie and Barrie knew 60's group the Barron Knights would be appearing at their forthcoming holiday at Warner's Leisure, Littlecote House, near Hungerford. Katie remembered she had a 45 rpm record of the Barron Knights, dug it out from the loft, took it with her and asked the group to sign it.

Katie Lancaster with The Barron Knights and the record she dug out from her loft to auction in a bid to raise cash for Ukraine

Then she auctioned the record and raised an initial £75 and a collection among other guests raised another £678.

So far donations have been made to International Aid Trust to fund transport costs to get goods, including the 20 tonnes of goods collected in Clitheroe to Ukraine.

Shelter Box have received £1,500 to provide tents and other equipment and Chairman of UK Med, Professor Tony Redmond, received a cheque for £1,000 from Rotary's Howard Blackburn.

Rotarians will be on Clitheroe Market again on Saturday, May 7th and June 4th collecting their usual items such as unwanted sewing machines, tools, unwanted IT equipment, spectacles, blister packs, foreign stamps and currency.