After undergoing a three month refurbishment, the Spread Eagle Pub will reopen next Monday

Sneak peek inside the Spread Eagle Pub in Mellor which is set to reopen after refurbishment

The Lancashire Post was invited for a sneak peek inside the recently refurbished Spread Eagle Pub in Mellor.

By Emma Downey
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 10:36 am
Updated Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 10:45 am

Excited to be reopening, Rachael Andrews, 32, general manager of The Spread Eagle said: “The pub has been closed for around three months.

"Since then, we’ve been working hard to build a brilliant team and make sure our stunning renovation is completed on time.”

She added: “We’re in a beautiful spot overlooking the Ribble Valley so we really wanted to show off the incredible walking paths nearby.

"We’re also dog friendly, so you can head in to the bar with your four legged friends or relax on our terrace and enjoy a pint after a long walk.”

"I’ve been with The Spread Eagle for eight years, so I know first-hand how much locals love and cherish this pub. The whole team are excited to reopen our doors next week and welcome back both old regulars and new customers alike.”

Ahead of Monday’s planned reopening and new opening hours, the team are looking to grow and are recruiting for several roles, including in the kitchen team.

For current vacancies and to apply, contact the pub by email on [email protected]

The pub will reopen as part of the Chef & Brewer collection of country pubs.

1. Spread Eagle Pub

The outdoor seating area

Photo: Neil Cross

2. The Spread Eagle Pub at Mellor

Inside the cosy newly refurbished pub where a picture of an eagle adorns the wall

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Spread Eagle Pub

The recently refurbished pub will open next week

Photo: Neil Cross

4. The Spread Eagle Pub

The inside dining area with modern decor complete with plants make it a tranquil setting

Photo: Neil Cross

