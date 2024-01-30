News you can trust since 1877
Ray Aspin, well-respected Rolls-Royce manager, dies aged 90

Barnoldswick's Ray Aspin, a well-known and respected manager at aero engine giant Rolls-Royce who was awarded a MBE for services to industry, has died aged 90.
By John Deehan
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT
Ray, who lived on Montrose Terrace for half a century, died in his sleep overnight Friday. In his last years, he had struggled with dementia and lived in care.

Originally from Clitheroe, Ray spent 42 years at Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick, forging his ‘Mr Training’ nickname at the jet engine builders.

He selected young school leavers from across Lancashire and Yorkshire, and then guided them to become the next generations of aerospace engineers. In 1991, he was handed a MBE by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Ray was also a huge golf enthusiast and former chairman and president of Ghyll Golf Club in Barnoldswick. He also served as a governor at West Craven High School.

He is survived by three children and seven grandchildren. He will be cremated at Skipton in mid-February. His childhood sweetheart and late wife of 60 years, Marie, was also from Clitheroe.

