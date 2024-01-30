Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ray, who lived on Montrose Terrace for half a century, died in his sleep overnight Friday. In his last years, he had struggled with dementia and lived in care.

Originally from Clitheroe, Ray spent 42 years at Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick, forging his ‘Mr Training’ nickname at the jet engine builders.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray Aspin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He selected young school leavers from across Lancashire and Yorkshire, and then guided them to become the next generations of aerospace engineers. In 1991, he was handed a MBE by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Ray was also a huge golf enthusiast and former chairman and president of Ghyll Golf Club in Barnoldswick. He also served as a governor at West Craven High School.