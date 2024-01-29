The theme of this year’s festival was Magical Barnoldswick with activities including live ice sculpting, a Wizard Trail around the town centre, a Magical Makers’ Market, and a stunning Fire and Light Show.

The event is one of three winter activities organised by Barnoldswick Town Council with funding support from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. A 'Love Barnoldswick' Arts and Crafts event is on February 17, and 'Barnoldswick in Wonderland' takes place on March 23.