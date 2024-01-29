28 photos from Barnoldswick's magical Ice and Fire Festival
Barnoldswick’s Festival of Ice and Fire brought wizards and wonder to the town over a fun-filled and fiery weekend.
By John Deehan
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
The theme of this year’s festival was Magical Barnoldswick with activities including live ice sculpting, a Wizard Trail around the town centre, a Magical Makers’ Market, and a stunning Fire and Light Show.
The event is one of three winter activities organised by Barnoldswick Town Council with funding support from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. A 'Love Barnoldswick' Arts and Crafts event is on February 17, and 'Barnoldswick in Wonderland' takes place on March 23.
Here are a selection of photos from the festival:
