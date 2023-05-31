Households reported 2,377 rodent infestations in 2022 – up from 1,701 the year before, according to FOI requests by Direct Line Home Insurance.

It was also up from 1,074 in 2020.

The British Pest Control Association said rodents are a "serious public health pest" with rapid breeding cycles, meaning infestations can escalate quickly.

Ian Andrew, BPCA chief executive, said: "Unfortunately, being unable to afford pest control increases the likelihood of people either ignoring infestations or attempting DIY pest control methods, which can make the issue worse and endanger other people or non-target species."

Some councils offer free pest control services to residents while most charge for them.

"Pest management is vital for maintaining the safety, health and wellbeing of people, so it would be great to see something in the UK like the proactive approach New York City are taking, with the appointment of a 'rat tsar'."

New York mayor Eric Adams announced the new role in April as the city tries to tackle its growing rodent problem.

Dan Simson, head of Direct Line Home Insurance, said mice and rats pose a real risk to people's homes and health.

"They take advantage of issues like broken pipes, slipped roof tiles or holes in skirting to gain access to a property, often causing serious damage to the structural integrity of a building or belongings.”