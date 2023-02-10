Plans have been announced to re vamp Padiham Memorial Sports ground over the next two years to mark the 75th anniversary of the original opening of the town's main sports ground in 1949.

Padiham Sports Club secretary Alan Smith said the management committee had thought long and hard about how to celebrate the birthday, which occurred last November, and eventually came up with the idea of putting together a two year project to revamp the town’s iconic sports ground which currently hosts both the town's football and cricket clubs along with many other sporting and community led activities.

An aerial view of the Arbories Memorial sports ground where many local fixtures are played

Some of the planned work would include remedial work to part of the cricket club pavilion roof as well as drainage work on the outfield and an extension to the football club’s kitchen and refurbishment of the fitness room,

Mr Smith said: “It's going to cost a considerable amount of money and good will in order to complete the work in time for the summer of 2024, but nothing is impossible as can be seen by what's already been achieved at the facility.

“This will rely heavily on finding the funding to achieve the club's objectives and the support of the people of Padiham to replicate those who helped fund the development of the sports grounds’ current site all those years ago.”

Padiham Sports Club, formed in 1947 and trustees of the town’s Arbories Memorial Sports Ground ensure the ground is maintained in a condition worthy of being a living memorial to the Padiham servicemen who lost their lives during World War Two, allowing local people to take part in and watch football and cricket matches at a safe and secure site whilst also offering facilities for other sporting and community activities.