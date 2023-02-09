Rising utility bills and watching her mortgage on the premises rocket, coupled with the cost of ingredients doubling left Hannah Greenwood no choice but to close her shop, Bella's Bakes in Manchester Road, she said this week.

Hannah said many customers were shocked when they heard the shop was closing as it was always so busy. She told the Express: "We are always busy but I haven't paid myself a wage for some time now and I have had to let staff go, that has been one of the most heart breaking parts of all this and so difficult.

"At the height there were six of us but we are now down to three."

Hannah, who is now 28, tried to absorb the rising costs by increasing the prices of her range of bespoke cakes, but even then still found herself struggling.

She said: "Putting up the price of wedding cakes and other bespoke cakes was acceptable due to the time and amount of ingredients that go into making them, but that still wasn't enough to stop it affecting my profit margins. I think I was hoping that the cost of ingredients would maybe start to fall but that hasn’t happened so I have left with no choice.”

The shop housed a little cafe that had become popular with many Burnley families for a little treat and Hannah, a former pupil at Christ the King RC Primary and the former St Hilda's RC High schools, refused to put up the cost of her £2 cupcakes. She added: "That was enough for people to pay and I just didn't want to pass on the extra costs to my customers.

"For many it was a little Friday treat with children coming in with their parent with their £2 coins for a cupcake."

The shop has gone on the market with Rawtenstall based Farrow and Farrow for offers over £200,000. Set over three floors there is a self contained first floor flat and a basement.

Despite having to close her shop Hannah is not giving up on her dream business and is currently looking for a unit to work from. Until she finds one she plans to work from home.