In the first phase of refurbishments at William's Lounge Bar new and larger toilet facilities will be added and the old ones taken out to create more floor space and seating at the popular venue in Yorke Street.

Owners Neil and Keira Crossley opened the bar in December,2019, just before the pandemic hit. But since re-opening after the pandemic the bar has evolved and gone from strength to strength. The couple put this down to their commitment to the business and their aim to create a friendly local in the heart of the town centre.

The staff and owners at William's Lounge Bar in Burnley

Keira said: "This is our 'baby' and we have put everything into it. We are from Burnley and we felt that we knew what people wanted in a bar.

"The bar has a great atmosphere and we want to retain that while making the changes that were definitely needed as we only had two very small ladies' toilets, which was just not enough for what we need."

The second phase of the development is the creation of a 'cavern' style bar in the underground level of the premises.