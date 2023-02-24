RAF paramedic from Burnley Wes Molvaney says he is 'honoured' to be part of disaster relief team in earthquake hit Turkey
An RAF paramedic from Burnley is among members of tactical medical wing at RAF Brize Norton who have been deployed to support the disaster relief effort following the recent earthquake in Turkey.
Corporal Wes Molvaney, who is among the team responsible for delivering the RAF’s frontline healthcare on the ground, said he felt ‘honoured’ to be part of the operation.
He said: “It was heart breaking to see the images of the suffering on the TV news, especially the images of the children. But I feel proud and honoured to be part of the team that can help to alleviate some of that suffering.”
Personnel and equipment have flown onboard an RAF Brize Norton based C-17 aircraft along with aid and equipment to provide healthcare facilities on the ground, augmenting with the British Army’s 16 Medical Regiment to offer on going support after the RAF’s critical care team arrived last week.
This is the latest deployment of British Armed Forces in support of earthquake relief.