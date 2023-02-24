Corporal Wes Molvaney, who is among the team responsible for delivering the RAF’s frontline healthcare on the ground, said he felt ‘honoured’ to be part of the operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was heart breaking to see the images of the suffering on the TV news, especially the images of the children. But I feel proud and honoured to be part of the team that can help to alleviate some of that suffering.”

Burnley's Corporal Wes Molvaney, who is among the team responsible for delivering the RAF’s frontline healthcare on the ground in earthquake hit Turkey, said he felt ‘honoured’ to be part of the operation.

Personnel and equipment have flown onboard an RAF Brize Norton based C-17 aircraft along with aid and equipment to provide healthcare facilities on the ground, augmenting with the British Army’s 16 Medical Regiment to offer on going support after the RAF’s critical care team arrived last week.