Rebecca Jones and Rachel Mellor hosted a race night at Burnley Football Club for the charity ELHT & Me.

The main attraction of the night, which was sponsored by several local businesses, was horse racing with prizes on offer for each winner as well as a raffle and auction. The event raised £6,714 and DHL, where Rachel works as site manager, generously added £600 through its ‘match it scheme’ which gives employees the opportunity to have their fundraising and volunteering efforts boosted for charity.

Twins Rachel Mellor (left and Rebecca Jones hosted a race night at Burnley Football Club for the charity ELHT & Me.

Rebecca, who is Patient Safety Manager at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We’re thrilled with how the night turned out and want to say a massive thank you to our friends, family, colleagues and everyone who supported us."

ELHT & Me is the official charity for the five hospitals that make up East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust - Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

These guests at the race night for the charity ELHT & Me hope they have backed a winner