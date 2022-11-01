Race night hosted at Burnley Football Club by twin sisters raises £7,000 for hospitals' charity
Twin sisters from Burnley have raised the grand total of £7,000 for local hospitals.
Rebecca Jones and Rachel Mellor hosted a race night at Burnley Football Club for the charity ELHT & Me.
The main attraction of the night, which was sponsored by several local businesses, was horse racing with prizes on offer for each winner as well as a raffle and auction. The event raised £6,714 and DHL, where Rachel works as site manager, generously added £600 through its ‘match it scheme’ which gives employees the opportunity to have their fundraising and volunteering efforts boosted for charity.
Rebecca, who is Patient Safety Manager at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We’re thrilled with how the night turned out and want to say a massive thank you to our friends, family, colleagues and everyone who supported us."
ELHT & Me is the official charity for the five hospitals that make up East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust - Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.