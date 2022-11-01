Tim Hortons is set to bring the taste of Canada to the town with its menu of coffee, donuts and Timbits when it opens in Anchor Retail Park later this year.

It will offer both full-time and part-time job roles with progression and training opportunities.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons UK, said: “Opening in a new county is always a momentous occasion for us so I am delighted that we can bring our renowned offering to the doorstep of the Burnley community and to those that have already developed a taste for Tim Hortons.”

