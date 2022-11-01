Canadian coffee and donut chain Tim Hortons bringing more than 50 jobs to Burnley
A Canadian coffee and donut chain will bring more than 50 jobs to Burnley when it opens its first restaurant in Lancashire.
Tim Hortons is set to bring the taste of Canada to the town with its menu of coffee, donuts and Timbits when it opens in Anchor Retail Park later this year.
It will offer both full-time and part-time job roles with progression and training opportunities.
Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons UK, said: “Opening in a new county is always a momentous occasion for us so I am delighted that we can bring our renowned offering to the doorstep of the Burnley community and to those that have already developed a taste for Tim Hortons.”
Most Popular
He added: “We are proud to be recruiting over 50 full and part-time roles and we welcome applications from all those passionate about a career in hospitality. We will be accepting applications from today via our website and look forward to connecting with the local community.”