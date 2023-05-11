News you can trust since 1877
Pupils from Brennands Endowed Primary School in Slaidburn join forces with United Utilities to plant 50 oak trees to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Pupils from Brennands Endowed Primary School in Slaidburn joined forces with United Utilities to plant 50 oak trees to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th May 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:44 BST

The trees were provided by United Utilities and planted on the shores of Stocks reservoir, near Clitheroe. As well as learning how to plant a tree, the pupils also learned more about the benefits of trees and the role they play in improving water quality.

NFL star JJ Watt and BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North partying in Burnley pub The Ro...
United Utilities land agent for Bowland, Eleanor Logg was there to give the pupils a helping hand. She said: “Our local estate caretaker Keith Ralph approached us with an idea to engage with local school children, to inspire them about trees and wildlife and time it around the King’s Coronation. The Royal family has a tradition of planting trees and it felt like a very fitting tribute to His Majesty King Charles to celebrate his coronation. Happily we had a lovely sunny day to do it.

Pupils from Brennands Endowed Primary School in Slaidburn joined forces with United Utilities to plant 50 oak trees to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
Pupils from Brennands Endowed Primary School in Slaidburn joined forces with United Utilities to plant 50 oak trees to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
Trees are beautiful, good for wildlife, they help prevent flooding and can improve the quality of water in our streams and rivers.”

Assistant headteacher at Brennand Cathy Taylor said: “We have a ‘forest school’ where pupils can learn about the environment in a natural setting. It was a fantastic opportunity for pupils to be able to get out and plant trees for themselves and learn more about the benefits they deliver, not just to wildlife, but to our streams and rivers.”

The event was also supported by Gavin Howe from BASC who installed a bird box.

