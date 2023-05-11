A double bill of household names – and famous Claret fans – partied at The Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street last Bank Holiday weekend.

Former NFL star JJ Watt, a Burnley FC investor, kicked off a pub crawl at the popular pub on Sunday before working his way down to Vintage Clarets and up to Turf Moor.

And BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North jumped on the bar’s decks to play alongside Burnley DJ Nadia Lucy and party with the crowds on the Monday.

Former NFL star JJ Watt, a Burnley FC investor, with Justine Bedford, of The Royal Dyche.

Commenting on the moment American football star JJ Watt turned up on the pub’s door, landlady Justine Bedford said: “I was in shock. I didn’t know what to think. It happened so quickly. You don’t expect one of the world’s biggest sporting legends to order a drink at your pub, especially on a Bank Holiday in Burnley.

"He stayed for about 45 minutes. I gave him a tour, and we had a band in the beer garden so he enjoyed some live music. I told him to go to The Miners for a Bene Bomb and he said he enjoyed it.”

Clearly loving his taster of Burnley nightlife, the American icon returned for more the next day with his wife Kealia, a former USA football international.

"He’s such a nice man,” said Justine about JJ Watt, who posed for pictures with fans and played football with children on his Monday return.

Justine Bedford, of The Royal Dyche, with BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

She also called the couple, who bought a minority stake in Burnley Football Club last week, “lovely”.

Commenting on their investment in Burnley and mission to get to know the fans, Justine added: "It shows what a positive direction the town is going in and how big the football club’s ambition is.

"I think it is great that they [Watt and Kealia] get Burnley’s vision and what we’re passionate about as a town. He’s just really keen to get to know the community.

"It’s putting us on that global platform. This is going to push Burnley more on a global scale. The future is bright.”

Former NFL star JJ Watt (centre) with Justine Bedford and staff at The Royal Dyche.

Justine, who has been holding the reigns at The Royal Dyche for 10 years, called it “a big achievement to see how far we have come as a pub. It’s so huge for us. It’s so mind-blowing. I’m still coming to terms with it.”

And if that wasn’t big enough, Burnley’s homegrown talent Jordan North dropped by later that same day to play a DJ set alongside Nadia Lucy.

"Jordan tweeted to say he was DJing at the Turf so I cheekily said, ‘We have the decks set up: you should come for a set.’

"I was messing around but he actually came in. The pub was just calming down and when he came in it went off, in a good way. The atmosphere was unbelievable.

BBC Radio One presenter Jordan North playing a set at The Royal Dyche with Burnley DJ Nadia Lucy.

"It meant the world and he really enjoyed it. It was also nice putting Nadia on that platform. She works really hard.”

Talking about both JJ Watt and Jordon North visiting over the space of two days, she added: “The fact that they came in by choice means a lot, more than anything.