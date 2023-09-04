News you can trust since 1877
Pupils’ eye catching artwork covers old garage site earmarked for re-development in Dunsop Bridge

Eye catching artwork has been created by talented youngsters to hide an an old garage site that will be developed into a community hub.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:59 BST

Pupils at Thorneyholme R C Primary School were only too pleased to get the paint boxes out when Lara Thompson, who is Head of Rural Restoration for the Duchy of Lancaster, asked whether they could help design some artwork to go on the hoardings being put around the site in Dunsop Bridge.

Using the local environment as their inspiration, the pupils chose the famous Dunsop Bridge ducks, owls, hares, a kingfisher and trouts to create their designs. Infants and juniors spent weeks to complete the project, under the guidance of Janet Wells, a school governor and local resident.

Headteacher Olga Jackson said: “ The whole school community is delighted with the outstanding artistic work the children produced and is now on display in the village centre.”