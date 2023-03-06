Pupils at Langho St Mary's Primary School fundraising for cancer treatment for future pupil who is son of former footballer Tommy Spurr
Pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School turned the Langho school red to fundraise for one of their future students.
Rio Spurr was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer in April, 2022, and is currently undergoing treatment. Rio, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday’s Tommy Spurr and his wife Chloe, is hoping to join St Mary's in September.
Pupils wore red and had a disco where they could buy wristbands to fundraise for Rio's treatment. The school raised the grand total of £800 and wristbands are still for sale at the school.
Headteacher Caroline Boden said: "Rio's diagnosis has touched everyone in the Langho community and we were proud to have Rio in school for our disco.
"It was lovely to do something fun for him while he is undergoing treatment while also raising money for further treatment."
Since Rio was diagnosed with Wilms tumour he has undergone intensive courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.