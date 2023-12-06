The Milestone Society presented headteacher Naomi Healey with the first certificate of its award scheme that recognises “an outstanding contribution to preserving and promoting the milestones and other roadside heritage features of the British Isles.” The scheme was only launched in October and the school, along with Cliviger Parish Council, are the inaugural recipients. Parish Council chairman Ivor Emo also received the same award in recognition of the restoration of the historic milestones and boundary stones in the parish.