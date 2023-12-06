Pupils at Cliviger C of E Primary School win award for new milestone design
The Milestone Society presented headteacher Naomi Healey with the first certificate of its award scheme that recognises “an outstanding contribution to preserving and promoting the milestones and other roadside heritage features of the British Isles.” The scheme was only launched in October and the school, along with Cliviger Parish Council, are the inaugural recipients. Parish Council chairman Ivor Emo also received the same award in recognition of the restoration of the historic milestones and boundary stones in the parish.
Work on both projects was completed by Shane Johnstone a sculptor and artist based in Morecambe and was funded through the Coal Clough Windfarm Scottish Power Renewables Community Benefit Fund. Rob Westlake, chairman of The Milestone Society said: “Our members were blown away by the innovative ideas by the pupils’ creative design to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”