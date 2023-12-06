Christmas came early for a teenage Clarets fan on Saturday when she was presented with her favourite player’s shirt.

Ruby Lambert was overjoyed after Burnley FC Club chairman Alan Pace handed her the shirt worn by Jay Rodriguez after the Clarets 5-0 victory against Sheffield United at Turf Moor. What made it even more special was the fact Jay scored after 15.8 seconds, making it the 15th fastest goal in Premier League history. The whole incident was caught on camera by Ruby’s big sister, Jay Hebden, who made the cheeky request to Alan when he walked past the pair before the match.

Jay, who is 30 and a footballer herself for Burnley Belvedere Ladies, said: “I manifested that after the game I would get Jay Rod’s match shirt for Ruby and it finally happened.

Ruby with her sister Jay Hebden and Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace who made Ruby's dream come true when he presented her with the shirt worn by Jay Rod, her favourite player, after the Clarets 5-0 win against Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Saturday

“When Alan Pace walked past us before the match I shouted him over and we had a chat and I said I would love a win and Jay Rod’s shirt. He asked how good Ruby was at drumming and I told him I would make a deal with him that from the next match Ruby would be the club’s drummer in exchange for the shirt.

“He then smiled and winked at us and told us to wait for him after the match when he brought the shirt for Ruby that had even been signed.”

The moving moment rewarded the patience of Unity College pupil Ruby, who is in a wheelchair due Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a genetic condition that affect the nerves in your feet, legs, hands and arms. She has held up a sign asking for Jay Rod’s shirt at the end of every match from the beginning of last season. But unfortunately as the North stand is a distance from where the players enter and leave the pitch it was never seen.

Jay, a customer service advisor for Boohoo, added: “We have sat there after every match, through rain, snow and wind.

“It’s been a tough year but so worth it as that moment was just amazing. Jay Rod is Ruby’s idol and football has changed her life and given her a new purpose. She is going to treasure the shirt.”