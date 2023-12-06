Burnley missed the chance to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Wolves.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Made two or three good saves but struggled when put under pressure playing out. Couldn’t have done much about the goal. Photo: Michael Regan
2. Vitinho - 6/10
Came closest to equalising in the second-half when he lashed a powerful effort just over the bar. Otherwise fairly solid. Photo: David Rogers
3. Hjalmar Ekdal - 7/10
One of the bright sparks on his first league start, having replaced the suspended Jordan Beyer. Tired a little late on. Photo: Gualter Fatia
4. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
It was his pass that put Sander Berge under pressure for the Wolves goal. Distribution needs to improve. Photo: George Wood