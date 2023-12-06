News you can trust since 1877
Burnley missed the chance to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Wolves.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men were left to rue a costly defensive mistake which led to Hwang scoring the only goal of the game.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made two or three good saves but struggled when put under pressure playing out. Couldn’t have done much about the goal.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Made two or three good saves but struggled when put under pressure playing out. Couldn't have done much about the goal.

Came closest to equalising in the second-half when he lashed a powerful effort just over the bar. Otherwise fairly solid.

2. Vitinho - 6/10

Came closest to equalising in the second-half when he lashed a powerful effort just over the bar. Otherwise fairly solid.

One of the bright sparks on his first league start, having replaced the suspended Jordan Beyer. Tired a little late on.

3. Hjalmar Ekdal - 7/10

One of the bright sparks on his first league start, having replaced the suspended Jordan Beyer. Tired a little late on.

It was his pass that put Sander Berge under pressure for the Wolves goal. Distribution needs to improve.

4. Dara O'Shea - 5/10

It was his pass that put Sander Berge under pressure for the Wolves goal. Distribution needs to improve.

