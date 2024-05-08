Public save injured swan on Leeds Liverpool Canal in Burnley

A badly injured swan was saved by concerned passers-by after a fishing lure became lodged in its mouth and wing.
By Dominic Collis
Published 8th May 2024, 15:17 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 15:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The large adult male swan, or cob, was in clear distress on the towpath of the Leeds Liverpool Canal at Rosegrove in Burnley earlier today (Wednesday).

Luckily, nearby residents and a group of three young anglers spotted the injured bird and worked quickly to release the barbs from its tongue and wing. Shortly afterwards, the swan began standing up and preening itself with no apparent long-lasting damage, despite blood stains on its wing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Owner of Burnley-based pet cremation service Beloved Pets rescues dog from drown...
The injured swan on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in BurnleyThe injured swan on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley
The injured swan on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley

One of the people who had helped the swan said: “Luckily, we managed to get the hooks out of the swan’s mouth in time. The bird was in quite a bit of distress and looked shaken up but thankfuly came to after a while.

“Its partner was swimming in the canal nearby keeping a close eye on us. I hope this incident reminds anglers to be vigilant with their equipment.”

Related topics:Burnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.