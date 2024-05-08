Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The large adult male swan, or cob, was in clear distress on the towpath of the Leeds Liverpool Canal at Rosegrove in Burnley earlier today (Wednesday).

Luckily, nearby residents and a group of three young anglers spotted the injured bird and worked quickly to release the barbs from its tongue and wing. Shortly afterwards, the swan began standing up and preening itself with no apparent long-lasting damage, despite blood stains on its wing.

One of the people who had helped the swan said: “Luckily, we managed to get the hooks out of the swan’s mouth in time. The bird was in quite a bit of distress and looked shaken up but thankfuly came to after a while.