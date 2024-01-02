A meeting is to be held this weekend to discuss a planning application to build a wedding venue on the Burnley and Pendle border.

As reported in the Burnley Express last week, plans have been submited to Pendle Borough Council to create a large outdoor wedding venue with a glass marquee next to Nelson Golf Club.

The application has met with a mixed response with many residents concerned around traffic and noise issues that could be associated with the site should it come to fruition.

If successful, the application, made on behalf of Amor Asset Management Ltd, would see the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ built on land adjacent to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson.

Objectors to a planning application to build an outdoor wedding venue on the Nelson and Burnley border have organised a meeting

A meeting has now been organised by those opposed to the plan, on Sunday January 7th at Briercliffe Community Centre at 7pm.