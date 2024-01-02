Public meeting to be held to discuss planning application for wedding venue on Burnley and Pendle border
As reported in the Burnley Express last week, plans have been submited to Pendle Borough Council to create a large outdoor wedding venue with a glass marquee next to Nelson Golf Club.
The application has met with a mixed response with many residents concerned around traffic and noise issues that could be associated with the site should it come to fruition.
If successful, the application, made on behalf of Amor Asset Management Ltd, would see the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ built on land adjacent to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson.
A meeting has now been organised by those opposed to the plan, on Sunday January 7th at Briercliffe Community Centre at 7pm.
Members of the Briercliffe Parish Council and Burnley Council are set to attend and possibly County Coun. CosimaTowneley. Members of Pendle Planning Committee have also been invited.