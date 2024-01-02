News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Public meeting to be held to discuss planning application for wedding venue on Burnley and Pendle border

A meeting is to be held this weekend to discuss a planning application to build a wedding venue on the Burnley and Pendle border.
By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 16:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As reported in the Burnley Express last week, plans have been submited to Pendle Borough Council to create a large outdoor wedding venue with a glass marquee next to Nelson Golf Club.

The application has met with a mixed response with many residents concerned around traffic and noise issues that could be associated with the site should it come to fruition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If successful, the application, made on behalf of Amor Asset Management Ltd, would see the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ built on land adjacent to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson.

Most Popular
Objectors to a planning application to build an outdoor wedding venue on the Nelson and Burnley border have organised a meetingObjectors to a planning application to build an outdoor wedding venue on the Nelson and Burnley border have organised a meeting
Objectors to a planning application to build an outdoor wedding venue on the Nelson and Burnley border have organised a meeting
Read More
Hundreds of objections to plans to create Rockwood Glass Marquee wedding venue o...

A meeting has now been organised by those opposed to the plan, on Sunday January 7th at Briercliffe Community Centre at 7pm.

Members of the Briercliffe Parish Council and Burnley Council are set to attend and possibly County Coun. CosimaTowneley. Members of Pendle Planning Committee have also been invited.

Related topics:BurnleyPendle