Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched a capital grants scheme aimed at rural communities thanks to £433,680 worth of funding received from the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

The REPF is a rural top-up to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is aimed at supporting rural communities, with a view to strengthening these communities while driving economic growth in the process.

Ribble Valley Borough Council is targeting the scheme at rural villages who wish to invest in rural capital projects. Numerous organisations, including parish councils, community organisations, faith groups, public sector organisations and higher and further education institutions are eligible to apply.

Nicola Hopkins, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s director of economic development and planning, is now urging community groups in the area to come forward and apply for a portion of the funding pot.

“Securing the additional top-up from the REPF presents a fantastic opportunity for community groups and rural villages who wish to expand, grow, and improve their community facilities and services.

“The funding can be used across a variety of projects such as community energy schemes, to enhance community gardens and green spaces or for the installation of EV charging points for the local community.”

Eligible organisations and groups can apply now for the grant. The first stage is to fill in an Expression of Interest Form, which can be found on Ribble Valley Borough Council website – www.ribblevalley.gov.uk/council/uk-shared-prosperity-fund.