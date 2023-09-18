News you can trust since 1877
£433,000 capital grants boost for Ribble Valley rural communities

Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched a capital grants scheme aimed at rural communities thanks to £433,680 worth of funding received from the Rural England Prosperity Fund.
By John Deehan
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST
The REPF is a rural top-up to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is aimed at supporting rural communities, with a view to strengthening these communities while driving economic growth in the process.

Ribble Valley Borough Council is targeting the scheme at rural villages who wish to invest in rural capital projects. Numerous organisations, including parish councils, community organisations, faith groups, public sector organisations and higher and further education institutions are eligible to apply.

Rural Ribble Valley community groups are being urged to apply for a portion of a £433,000 funding potRural Ribble Valley community groups are being urged to apply for a portion of a £433,000 funding pot
Nicola Hopkins, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s director of economic development and planning, is now urging community groups in the area to come forward and apply for a portion of the funding pot.

“Securing the additional top-up from the REPF presents a fantastic opportunity for community groups and rural villages who wish to expand, grow, and improve their community facilities and services.

“The funding can be used across a variety of projects such as community energy schemes, to enhance community gardens and green spaces or for the installation of EV charging points for the local community.”

Eligible organisations and groups can apply now for the grant. The first stage is to fill in an Expression of Interest Form, which can be found on Ribble Valley Borough Council website – www.ribblevalley.gov.uk/council/uk-shared-prosperity-fund.

Further details regarding the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund can also be found on the website.