After raising more than £350,000 for charity, best friends Hughie Higginson and Freddie Xavi have been shortlisted as Teen Fundraiser of the Year finalists in the 2024 GoCardless JustGiving Awards.

In 2020, at the age of 10, Hughie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and immediately began an intense treatment plan that lasted three and a half years. Whilst undergoing treatment, Hughie wanted to give back to all the nurses and doctors taking care of him by taking on a charity walk for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

However, when the side effects of his treatment left him too poorly to take part, his best friend, Freddie decided to do his own challenge for him. Freddie, then aged nine took on the challenge of running 2km every day for 50 days. From this point onwards the two best friends were aligned in their joint mission to raise funds for the hospital. Freddie, then aged nine, took on the challenge of running 2km every day for 50 days. Finishing the challenge on Christmas day in 2020, Hughie joined Freddie in his final 2km, and the pair crossed the finish line together.

Then, in 2021, the two best friends, who are Pride of Britain award winners also, decided to take on an even bigger fundraiser, a 100km Football Ground Challenge that would see them run 1km round all 92 of the Premier League and English Football League stadiums in the country, as well as an additional eight stadiums.

Despite this being a physically exhausting challenge for Hughie, who was still undergoing treatment, it served as a distraction for him and gave him something good to focus on. With just over 30 stadiums completed in their challenge so far, Hughie and Freddie have received an outpour of public support and raised over £350,000 for several children’s hospitals across the country.

In 2023, after three years of treatment, Hughie was given the all-clear. Following the good news, Hughie took to social media and said: “It's just such a good feeling to know that I’ve got no leukaemia left in my blood.” He then went onto tearfully praise his best friend, Freddie by calling him his “absolute hero”.

As a result of all their fundraising work, Hughie, now 14 of Higham, and Freddie (13) of Whalley, both huge Clarets fans, have been shortlisted as finalists in the GoCardless JustGiving Awards 2024. This year will mark the twelfth year of the JustGiving Awards. From more than 18,000 nominations, the judges had the tough job of shortlisting 21 inspiring finalists, three in each of the seven awards categories.

