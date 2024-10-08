Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A small but mighty rising star in the world of motorsport challenged Pendle residents to ‘Beat Bailey’ in a go-karting challenge in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Bailey James Collinge (12) has already made his mark on the UK karting scene, finishing eighth in F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo’s DRS45 National UK Karting Series in his first full season.

And in a fantastic display of community spirit, local businesses gathered at Prestige Indoor Karting in Colne on September 20th for the 'Beat Bailey' Karting Challenge.

Despite some hard-fought races and spectacular incidents, none of the competitors could match Bailey’s speed on the Prestige Karting track, but the event was more about fun, community, and raising awareness for Pendleside Hospice.

Prestige Karting hosted an event for Pendleside Hospice

The event was made possible by the generosity of Craig, the owner of Prestige Indoor Karting, who closed the venue to the public for the exclusive charity event and provided discounted rates to maximize fundraising.

“Prestige Karting is a real asset to the local area,” said Bailey’s dad Simon Collinge. “Craig and his team went above and beyond to help us pull this off. It's not just about the racing – the venue is perfect for bringing people together, whether for corporate events or just a fun day out.”

The 'Beat Bailey' challenge brought the local business community closer together for a great cause. With strong competition and a fun-filled atmosphere, the event highlighted the power of community action and support for Pendleside Hospice, which continues to serve as a cornerstone charity for families in the area.

Prestige Karting in Colne hosted the Beat Bailey event for Pendleside Hospice

Bailey was last year’s Pendleside Hospice Rising Star Award winner. He helped to raise money for the hospice last year by taking 500,000 steps in 30 days as part of the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge.

When his mum and dad, Simon and Kristy, decided to take part in the challenge with their company, Designer Travel by Simon Collinge, Bailey was keen to help them.

The family also hosted a travel-themed pub quiz at the Craven Heifer pub in Harle Syke for the hospice.

Prestige Indoor Karting offers a range of activities that make it ideal for team-building events and networking days. The facility also boasts a Laser Quest zone.