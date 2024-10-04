Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speed cameras are finally set to be installed on an accident blackspot road in Burnley.

Lancashire County Council confirmed in a meeting yesterday (Thursday) that speed cameras are to be installed on Colne Road, the scene of several fatal road traffic collisions in recent years.

The Colne Road scheme has been developed following community engagement in Burnley, with residents making it clear that making the A682 safer should be a top priority for the county council.

The scheme will address road safety risks by targeting excessive speeds and anti-social driving behaviour along the A682 Colne Road.

Speed cameras are set to be installed on Colne Road in Burnley. PICTURE: Google

Burnley North East independent County Coun. Usman Arif has been campaigning for some time to have cameras installed on the notorious danger road.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and proud to announce that after relentless campaigning, countless meetings with LCC officers and working tirelessly to raise awareness both on social media and through numerous news articles, average speed cameras have finally been approved for Colne Road in Burnley.

“This result reflects the hard work and dedication that went into highlighting the dangers on our roads and demanding action.

“It is a huge victory for road safety, thank you to all the residents and my colleagues who have campaigned alongside me, our joint efforts to raise awareness through social media and local press have come to fruition.

“This scheme will help curb dangerous speeding and anti-social driving, making our roads and our community safer for everyone. Together, we’ve made a real difference.”

Money for the work is expected to come from the Government's Levelling Up Fund programme, which has a wider strategic objective of improving the sense of community in north-east Burnley, subject to final approval from Government. The Levelling Up East Lancashire programme, which is made up of £5m. funding from Lancashire County Council and a provisional award of £50m from the Government, will deliver a range of improvements through three connected projects.

The Colne Road scheme, which will run alongside one for the A583 Blackpool Road in Kirkham, through to Peel Hill, will cost £2.1m. in total.

It is hoped the work to install the cameras for both schemes will begin in April next year and completed by the end of December.