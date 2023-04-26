The VIP invitation to Megan Hardcastle is in recognition of her ‘continued contribution to the communities of Lancashire.’ Megan and her mum, Clare Hardcastle, took over Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office in March 2017, shortly after Megan finished university and wanted to stay local, and Clare was looking for a fresh start after 26 years in education.

They were the North West regional winner of the Countryside Alliance 2021 awards, dubbed the ‘rural Oscars’, which celebrates the businesses who go the extra mile to support their local economy.

Postmistress Megan Hardcastle (left) who runs Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office with her mum Clare (also pictured) has been invited to attend the Royal Garden Party