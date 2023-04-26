Postmistress at Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office thrilled to receive invitation to Royal Garden Party
A Ribble Valley postmistress was thrilled to receive an invitation to the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.
The VIP invitation to Megan Hardcastle is in recognition of her ‘continued contribution to the communities of Lancashire.’ Megan and her mum, Clare Hardcastle, took over Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office in March 2017, shortly after Megan finished university and wanted to stay local, and Clare was looking for a fresh start after 26 years in education.
They were the North West regional winner of the Countryside Alliance 2021 awards, dubbed the ‘rural Oscars’, which celebrates the businesses who go the extra mile to support their local economy.
Since taking over the reins Clare and Megan have transformed their shop. The pandemic brought the isolated community together with volunteers organising a delivery service and Clare and Megan invited people to place their orders with the store and a village coordinator would arrange for a driver to pick up and deliver the shopping.