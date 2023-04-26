News you can trust since 1877
Postmistress at Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office thrilled to receive invitation to Royal Garden Party

A Ribble Valley postmistress was thrilled to receive an invitation to the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

The VIP invitation to Megan Hardcastle is in recognition of her ‘continued contribution to the communities of Lancashire.’ Megan and her mum, Clare Hardcastle, took over Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office in March 2017, shortly after Megan finished university and wanted to stay local, and Clare was looking for a fresh start after 26 years in education.

They were the North West regional winner of the Countryside Alliance 2021 awards, dubbed the ‘rural Oscars’, which celebrates the businesses who go the extra mile to support their local economy.

Postmistress Megan Hardcastle (left) who runs Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office with her mum Clare (also pictured) has been invited to attend the Royal Garden PartyPostmistress Megan Hardcastle (left) who runs Slaidburn Central Stores and Post Office with her mum Clare (also pictured) has been invited to attend the Royal Garden Party
Most Popular

Since taking over the reins Clare and Megan have transformed their shop. The pandemic brought the isolated community together with volunteers organising a delivery service and Clare and Megan invited people to place their orders with the store and a village coordinator would arrange for a driver to pick up and deliver the shopping.

