Peter Beason (58) went missing from the Station Road area on March 22nd.

It has been confirmed Peter was last seen at around 11-10am at Tesco in Padiham on the same day (pictured).

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown and grey shoulder-length hair. Peter is believed to be wearing jeans, a fleece and a blue waterproof jacket with a hood. He may be carrying a red rucksack.

Peter Beason is missing from home in Padiham

Peter has links to Burnley and Padiham.

PC Kerry Jervis, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Peter’s welfare.

“I would urge people to study the pictures of Peter. Have you seen a man matching his description?

“Peter may appear vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare.