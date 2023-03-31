Police renew appeal for vulnerable missing Padiham man
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to help find a missing Padiham man.
Peter Beason (58) went missing from the Station Road area on March 22nd.
It has been confirmed Peter was last seen at around 11-10am at Tesco in Padiham on the same day (pictured).
He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown and grey shoulder-length hair. Peter is believed to be wearing jeans, a fleece and a blue waterproof jacket with a hood. He may be carrying a red rucksack.
Peter has links to Burnley and Padiham.
PC Kerry Jervis, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Peter’s welfare.
“I would urge people to study the pictures of Peter. Have you seen a man matching his description?
“Peter may appear vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare.
“If anyone has any information, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0511 of March 26.”