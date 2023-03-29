News you can trust since 1877
Police release new image of missing Padiham man Peter Beason spotted on Tesco CCTV

Police have released a new image of a man who has been missing from his home in Padiham for seven days.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:15 BST

Peter Beason was last seen at around around 11:11am on Wednesday , March 22nd, at the Tesco store in Padiham.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “We are continuing to make enquiries into all information received as a result of this appeal and encourage anyone with any further information to contact us.”

Police have released this image of Peter Beason who has now been missing from Padiham for seven days. This image was taken in the Tesco store in Padiham on Wednesday, March 22nd
The 58-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown and grey shoulder-length hair. Police have said he may appear to be vulnerable.

