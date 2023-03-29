Police release new image of missing Padiham man Peter Beason spotted on Tesco CCTV
Police have released a new image of a man who has been missing from his home in Padiham for seven days.
Peter Beason was last seen at around around 11:11am on Wednesday , March 22nd, at the Tesco store in Padiham.
A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “We are continuing to make enquiries into all information received as a result of this appeal and encourage anyone with any further information to contact us.”
The 58-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown and grey shoulder-length hair. Police have said he may appear to be vulnerable.