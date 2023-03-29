Peter Beason was last seen at around around 11:11am on Wednesday , March 22nd, at the Tesco store in Padiham.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: “We are continuing to make enquiries into all information received as a result of this appeal and encourage anyone with any further information to contact us.”

Police have released this image of Peter Beason who has now been missing from Padiham for seven days. This image was taken in the Tesco store in Padiham on Wednesday, March 22nd