The opening was described as “incredibly exciting” by franchisees, husband and wife team Victor and Karen Arciniega, who already operate the three McDonald’s in Burnley, plus the Colne, Clitheroe and Rawtenstall outlets.

Indeed, family is an important principle for Victor and Karen who have named their franchise Nuestra Familia Restaurants Ltd, translated from Spanish as “Our Family”.

Karen, originally from Blackpool, explained: “Victor and I are very excited to be bringing a McDonald’s to Nelson. Obviously, we’re a family, but we also see our staff as our family because they are so important to us.

Exterior of the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Victor is from Peru originally, which is why we settled on our Spanish name. The family ethos runs throughout our restuarants which employ more than 850 people of all ages across East Lancashire.

“There is a great sense of equality at McDonald’s and we employ all different kinds of people and ages. Our team are our extended family. It’s something that we are very proud of.”

Something else the couple are proud of is the career progression ladder the business offers to employees, with Karen citing the example of one of their managers who first came to McDonald’s on work experience in Year 10 at high school. Indeed, Victor himself has worked for McDonald’s for many years.

Victor and Karen Arciniega, directors of Nuestra Familia Restaurant Ltd, trading as McDonald's inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard