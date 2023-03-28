News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
9 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
12 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
14 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
14 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
14 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

First Nelson McDonald's set to open on Wednesday with 120 new jobs

Nelson’s very first McDonald’s is set to open tomorrow, immediately creating more than 100 new jobs in the town.

By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Mar 2023, 19:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 19:01 BST

The opening was described as “incredibly exciting” by franchisees, husband and wife team Victor and Karen Arciniega, who already operate the three McDonald’s in Burnley, plus the Colne, Clitheroe and Rawtenstall outlets.

Indeed, family is an important principle for Victor and Karen who have named their franchise Nuestra Familia Restaurants Ltd, translated from Spanish as “Our Family”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karen, originally from Blackpool, explained: “Victor and I are very excited to be bringing a McDonald’s to Nelson. Obviously, we’re a family, but we also see our staff as our family because they are so important to us.

Exterior of the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

“Victor is from Peru originally, which is why we settled on our Spanish name. The family ethos runs throughout our restuarants which employ more than 850 people of all ages across East Lancashire.

“There is a great sense of equality at McDonald’s and we employ all different kinds of people and ages. Our team are our extended family. It’s something that we are very proud of.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Opening date for new McDonald's and 120 jobs in Nelson is revealed

Something else the couple are proud of is the career progression ladder the business offers to employees, with Karen citing the example of one of their managers who first came to McDonald’s on work experience in Year 10 at high school. Indeed, Victor himself has worked for McDonald’s for many years.

Victor and Karen Arciniega, directors of Nuestra Familia Restaurant Ltd, trading as McDonald's inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Victor and Karen Arciniega, directors of Nuestra Familia Restaurant Ltd, trading as McDonald's inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Victor and Karen Arciniega, directors of Nuestra Familia Restaurant Ltd, trading as McDonald's inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The restaurant, which opens at 11am tomorrow (Wednesday) occupies the site of the former bus station and multi-storey car park site, in Sagar Street, which was sold to McDonald’s last year.

McDonald'sClitheroeBurnley