Following significant investment from local operators Victor and Karen Arciniega, the 24/7 single storey restaurant will open on Wednesday, March 29th in Sagar Street for dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, delivery services and Click and Serve.

New jobs

The new restaurant will create over 120 new full and part-time jobs for the local community.

Nelson's McDonald's will open on March 29th

Victor and Karen Arciniega, who now own and operate seven McDonald’s restaurants in East Lancashire, said: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Lancashire and can’t wait to see local Nelson customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

"People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

The new restaurant will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks, an outside patio area and a drive thru with Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

New features

Some of the key innovations that McDonald’s will be rolling out through its Convenience of the Future programme includes:

Front counter redesign will create specific areas for different sales channels, meaning more space for customers to enjoy their meal, less congestion around touchscreens, and shorter queues.

Dedicated courier waiting area and entrance: will allow crew to better accommodate courier needs, alongside reducing congestion in the dining to create a more relaxing restaurant environment for customers.

New kitchen design: a bigger order assembly area, and dedicated areas to prepare McDelivery and dine in orders, will help crew serve more quickly, efficiently, and accurately than ever before.

Improved car park layout: will create a separate parking area for couriers and modified traffic routes will improve circulation around the restaurant so it is much easier for Drive-Thru and Click and Collect customers to get their order.