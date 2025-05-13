Police make appeal for missing Burnley woman Theresa Fitzpatrick who has links to Preston, Blackpool and Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 13th May 2025, 16:05 BST
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who is missing from Burnley.

Theresa Fitzpatrick (38) was last seen in Burnley at 6-50am on Thursday May 8th, but is now believed to be in the Preston area.

Most Popular

Whilst police have been making enquiries ever since she was reported missing, they are now in a position to ask for the public’s help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Theresa has links to Preston, Blackpool and Burnley. She is 5ft 9in. tall, of slim build, with brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey top, a grey body warmer, and carrying a white bag.

For immediate sightings of Theresa, please call 999. If you have any information as to where she might be or previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 16 of 10th May.

Related topics:PoliceBurnleyPrestonBlackpool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice