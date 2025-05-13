Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who is missing from Burnley.

Theresa Fitzpatrick (38) was last seen in Burnley at 6-50am on Thursday May 8th, but is now believed to be in the Preston area.

Whilst police have been making enquiries ever since she was reported missing, they are now in a position to ask for the public’s help.

Theresa has links to Preston, Blackpool and Burnley. She is 5ft 9in. tall, of slim build, with brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey top, a grey body warmer, and carrying a white bag.

For immediate sightings of Theresa, please call 999. If you have any information as to where she might be or previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 16 of 10th May.