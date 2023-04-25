Peter Beason (58) (pictured) went missing from the Station Road area on Wednesday, March 22nd. He was seen at around 11.10am that day at Tesco in Padiham.

Following CCTV enquiries Peter was seen again a day later at around 5pm, walking from the medical centre car park in Station Road with an umbrella in his right hand. He walked to the end of Station Road and turned right onto Burnley Road. Around 5.26pm on the same day he was seen walking across the front of the fire station, before crossing Station Road just before the bridge. He was carrying a box in his right hand, as well as an umbrella.

Police have renewed their appeal for information to help find Padiham man Peter Beason who has now been missing for a month

Police have since established a further sighting of Peter on CCTV in the Grove Lane area on Friday, March 24th, at around 12:31pm heading into the countryside. Peter has links to Burnley and Padiham and detectives believe he may have remained on foot but could be anywhere within Lancashire, close to the border, or possibly in North or West Yorkshire.

Peter is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown and grey shoulder-length hair. When he was last seen he was wearing pale jeans, a grey and black long-sleeved fleece and a blue waterproof jacket with a hood. He was carrying a red and black rucksack.

