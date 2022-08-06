Police have appealed for help to trace Steven Richard Whitehead (34) who is missing from home in Burnley, saying they were extremely concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen at around 6-30pm yesterday (Friday) in the Burnley Lane area. It is thought he may have travelled to Brierfield.

He is described as 5ft 9in. tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair, facial hair and blue eyes. He walks with a slight hunch. When he was last seen he was wearing a Burnley football shirt, black jacket, black joggers, black trainers and a black baseball cap.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Whitehead, who is missing from home in Burnley