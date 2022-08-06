Police have appealed for help to trace Steven Richard Whitehead (34) who is missing from home in Burnley, saying they were extremely concerned for his welfare.
He was last seen at around 6-30pm yesterday (Friday) in the Burnley Lane area. It is thought he may have travelled to Brierfield.
He is described as 5ft 9in. tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair, facial hair and blue eyes. He walks with a slight hunch. When he was last seen he was wearing a Burnley football shirt, black jacket, black joggers, black trainers and a black baseball cap.
A police spokesman said: “We are extremely worried about him and are asking anybody with information about where he may be to get in touch on 07790 986 277 or, if you get no answer, 101, quoting log 382 of August 6th.”