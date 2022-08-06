The PSPO that covers Burnley town centre is due for renewal later this year and, following work by council officers and partners from key stakeholders, the existing PSPO has been reviewed.

The order covers incidents such as begging on the streets, the misuse of skateboards, bicycles and scooters, so-called ‘chugging’, as well as prohibited areas for youths after a certain time.

Any person in the Prohibition Area between 11pm and 5am, being unable to provide evidence that they are over the age of 16, must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Burnley's Public Space Protection Order

Burnley Council would like the public’s views and thoughts on the proposed changes to the order.

You can see more details at www.burnley.gov.uk/PSPO

A public consultation will run throughout the month.