Police concerns grow over missing Burnley man
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing Burnley man.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:36 pm
Updated
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:38 pm
Tyler Holmes (20), who has links to the Thompson Park and Queen's Park areas of town, has not been seen since 7-30pm today.
He is described as white, 5ft. 8in. tall, of stocky build with long, brown, shoulder length hair and has a brown beard.
If anybody knows the location of Tyler, ring 101 and quote LC-20210829-1345. For immediate sightings, call 999.