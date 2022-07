Shuhag Miah, who is missing from an address in Oldham, was last seen in the Union road area of Oswaldtwistle at around midnight.

He is described as an Asian male, of medium build, and was wearing a black Adidas jumper and khaki coloured trousers. He is believed to have links to Burnley and Oldham areas.

Shuhag Miah