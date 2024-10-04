Police say they are “really concerned” about a missing Nelson man not seen for two days.

David Wilson, aged 48 was last seen in Marsden Hall Road, Nelson on Tuesday. He was wearing a black polo t-shirt with a collar, dark blue jeans, Adidas grey top with light blue stripes, bright red/orange lightweight jacket. He is described as being 6ft. 3in. tall, and has a small scar on the top of his forehead. Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting log reference 1568 - 03rd October 2024. For immediate sightings, ring 999.