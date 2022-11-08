News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal to find man missing from Nelson

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is missing from Nelson.

By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Builder Richard Bond (61) who is also known as Marcus went to work at 7am yesterday (Monday).

His van, a blue Nissan Primastar, registration HN57 KBO, was seen at his home address in Hallam Crescent at 2pm, which was out of character, but it was gone by around 4pm. Inquiries have shown his van travelled to Cumbria and returned to Lancashire heading in the direction of Garstang at 8.17pm.

Have you seen Richard Bond? Police are keen to find him as he is missing from his home in Nelson

If anyone has seen the van please call 101 – quoting log 1459 of November 7, 2022.

