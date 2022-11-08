Builder Richard Bond (61) who is also known as Marcus went to work at 7am yesterday (Monday).

His van, a blue Nissan Primastar, registration HN57 KBO, was seen at his home address in Hallam Crescent at 2pm, which was out of character, but it was gone by around 4pm. Inquiries have shown his van travelled to Cumbria and returned to Lancashire heading in the direction of Garstang at 8.17pm.