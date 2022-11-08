Improvement work on the cards at Towneley Woodlands include upgrading path surfaces, cutting back overhanging vegetation to give clear sight lines, and tackling dead and diseased trees.

The work will also involve installing handrails where required, repair and replacement of some boundary fencing, and adding some signage and seating around the site. Improvements to entrances and gateways will also make the site more attractive for visitors.

The project is being run by Lancashire County Council and Habergham Eaves Parish Council in partnership with community interest company Proffitts.

Towneley Woods is one of a number of public open spaces across Lancashire that were created in the 1960s, 70s and 80s as part of land reclamation activity, removing industrial scars from the landscape. Now a haven for walkers and wildlife and a key part of local green space provision, the site is a former colliery, brick works and landfill site.

Coun. Pat Osbaldeston of Habergham Eaves Parish Council said: "It’s wonderful that we’ve now raised the funds needed to deliver the Towneley Woods improvements. The works are needed to keep the pathways clear, safe, and accessible for everyone. We’d like to thank all the local residents for their support during the consultation and planning stages, and we’d particularly like to thank the main funder, FCC Community Action Fund and Lancashire County Council for making this happen.

"Habergham Eaves has donated £1,000 towards a community bench and path marker for this lovely scheme.’’

The site will remain open for the duration of the works but warning barriers will be installed around the working areas to advise visitors where the contractors are carrying out works that day.

Coun. Shaun Turner from Lancashire County Council said ‘’We know that visitors to Towneley woodlands may experience a little disruption during the improvement works, and we would ask people to please take care when using the site over the next couple of months.

"Once the upgrades have been done, we are certain that everyone will be extremely pleased with the changes, and we look forward to welcoming both our regular visitors and many new visitors back to this wonderful space.’’

The works will start on Monday and should take between eight to 10 weeks.