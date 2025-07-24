Police have put out an appeal to find a 68-year-old man who is missing from Colne.

Victor Goodwin (68) is missing from the Keighley Road area of the town. Victor, who also uses the name Gary Monks, was last seen at Liverpool Lime Street Station on Sunday. Police believe he has now made his way to Blackpool.

Victor is 5ft 4, with short grey hair, blue eyes and he wears glasses. Victor may appear confused and police have asked the public not to approach him. Anyone with information on Victor’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting log 1200 of 20th July 2025.

For immediate sightings call 999.