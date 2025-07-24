Pendleside Hospice is to receive a share of a £75M cash injection announced by the Government

The Reedley based hospice is one of 170 across the UK to benefit from the largest cash injection ever, released by the Government, to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades, including specially adapted beds, rooms, and technology.

Pendleside Hospice will receive an extra £286,000 this year. Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, who advocated for the funding on behalf of the hospice, said the money ‘will make a real difference for hospices in our community that do such an important job supporting local families, adding: “This cash marks a further step in the delivery of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most. Everyone has a story of a loved one receiving support or care at Pendleside and I’m glad we’re supporting their work.”

Other improvements already made at hospices across the country include:

• Major building works and modernised facilities.

• Digital transformation to improve data sharing between healthcare providers.

• Development of outreach services to extend care beyond physical buildings.

• Creation of more welcoming spaces for families, including outdoor areas.

• Energy efficiency measures to improve sustainability.

The new cash injection is for the financial year 2025/26 and will be distributed by Hospice UK to hospices.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock MP said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when

people need it most. I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. “This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending. End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”