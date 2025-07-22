Party Pics: 25 scenes from 60th birthday party at The 1882 Lounge at Burnley Football Club

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 13:30 BST
Family and friends gathered at The 1882 Lounge at Burnley Football Club to celebrate the 60th birthday of Catherine Fleming-Cooney.

And here are some great images from the night.

.

1. Lovely pics from 60th birthday party at Burnley FC's 1882 Lounge

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

2. Lovely pics from 60th birthday party at Burnley FC's 1882 Lounge

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

3. Lovely pics from 60th birthday party at Burnley FC's 1882 Lounge

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

4. Lovely pics from 60th birthday party at Burnley FC's 1882 Lounge

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice