And here are some great images from the night.
1. Lovely pics from 60th birthday party at Burnley FC's 1882 Lounge
. Photo: s
2. Lovely pics from 60th birthday party at Burnley FC's 1882 Lounge
. Photo: s
3. Lovely pics from 60th birthday party at Burnley FC's 1882 Lounge
. Photo: s
4. Lovely pics from 60th birthday party at Burnley FC's 1882 Lounge
. Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.