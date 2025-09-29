Police appeal over concern for welfare report in Burnley and Higham
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the grey-coloured Mazda 2 TS2 car registration PK58FML, driving in the Nelson, Burnley and Brierfield areas, between 7pm on Saturday and around 11am on Sunday.
From enquiries, police know that the Mazda was in Guide Lane, Higham, Pendle, around 8-30am on Sunday.
A police spokesman said: “We are now looking to establish where it travelled in the hours before that sighting and afterwards, and if you saw people in the car. The Mazda has now been recovered.
“Any sightings of the Mazda, particularly anyone getting in or out of the vehicle, please get in contact. If you have dashcam in your vehicle or CCTV at your property, we ask that you check the footage.
“Please contact 101 – quoting log 0296 of 28th September – or email [email protected].”