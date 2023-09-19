Plans to crack down on Burnley bedsits
A report to its executive on Wednesday recommends removing what are known as permitted development rights, which currently allow a single dwelling house to be changed into a small house of multiple occupation without planning permission.
An HMO is a property shared by at least three people not of the same family with shared facilities such as bathroom or kitchen. Currently a single dwelling can be converted into an HMO for between three and six people without the need for planning permission. Under the proposals put forward by the council, anyone wanting to do that would have to submit an application. Larger HMOs are already subject to planning permission.
A similar scheme – known as an Article 4 Direction – came into force in Blackburn earlier this month.
Burnley Council housing boss Coun. John Harbour said: “There is an increasing number of HMOs in certain parts of our borough and this can lead to issues such as anti-social behaviour and crime and increased pressures on parking.
“HMOs can also meet a need for low-cost and flexible housing, particularly for young people and those on low incomes. But we need to get the balance right, so I welcome this report setting out the issues.”The proposals will be subject to six weeks of public consultation. A further report will be taken to the executive in spring 2024 to consider the comments received. If authorised, the new arrangement could come into operation from October 2024.